United States medal tracker for Tokyo Paralympics

To date, the United States has won 92 medals (34 gold, 34 silver, 24 bronze) at the Tokyo Paralympics. A sport-by-sport list of all medals won by the U.S. at the Games, which continues through Sept. 5…

Archery (1)

GOLD – Kevin Mather, men’s individual recurve open

Cycling – Road (7)

GOLD – Oksana Masters, women’s road race H5

GOLD – Oksana Masters, women’s time trial H4-5

GOLD – Shawn Morelli, women’s time trial C4

SILVER – Aaron Keith, men’s time trial C1

BRONZE – Alicia Dana, women’s road race H1-4

BRONZE – Jill Walsh, women’s road race T1-2

BRONZE – Alicia Dana/Freddie de los Santos/Ryan Pinney, mixed team relay H1-5

Cycling – Track (1)

SILVER – Shawn Morelli, women’s 3000m individual pursuit C4

Equestrian (3)

GOLD – Roxanne Trunnell, individual test Grade I

GOLD – Roxanne Trunnell, individual freestyle test Grade I

BRONZE – Roxanne Trunnell/Rebecca Hart/Kate Shoemaker, team test to music

Goalball (1)

SILVER – Mindy Cook/Lisa Czechowski/Amanda Dennis/Marybai Huking/Eliana Mason/Asya Miller, women’s team

Judo (1)

SILVER – Ben Goodrich, men’s 100kg B2

Rowing (1)

SILVER – Karen Petrik/John Tanguay/Charley Nordin/Dani Hansen/Allie Reilly, PR3 mixed coxed four

Swimming (35)

GOLD – Hannah Aspden, women’s 100m backstroke S9

GOLD – Evan Austin, men’s 50m butterfly S7

GOLD – McKenzie Coan, women’s 400m freestyle S7

GOLD – Robert Griswold, men’s 100m backstroke S8

GOLD – Robert Griswold, men’s 100m butterfly S8

GOLD – Mikaela Jenkins, women’s 100m butterfly S10

GOLD – Jessica Long, women’s 100m butterfly S8

GOLD – Jessica Long, women’s 200m individual medley SM8

GOLD – Elizabeth Marks, women’s 100m backstroke S6

GOLD – Anastasia Pagonis, women’s 400m freestyle S11

GOLD – Gia Pergolini, women’s 100m backstroke S13

GOLD – Morgan Stickney, women’s 400m freestyle S8

GOLD – Mallory Weggemann, women’s 100m backstroke S7

GOLD – Mallory Weggemann, women’s 200m individual medley SM7

GOLD – Hannah Aspden/Mikaela Jenkins/Jessica Long/Morgan Stickney, women’s 4x100m medley relay 34 points

SILVER – David Abrahams, men’s 100m breaststroke SB13

SILVER – McKenzie Coan, women’s 100m freestyle S7

SILVER – Ahalya Lettenberg, women’s 200m individual medley SM7

SILVER – Jessica Long, women’s 100m breaststroke SB7

SILVER – Jessica Long, women’s 400m freestyle S8

SILVER – Elizabeth Marks, women’s 50m freestyle S6

SILVER – Leanne Smith, women’s 100m freestyle S3

SILVER – Lizzie Smith, women’s 100m butterfly S9

SILVER – Mallory Weggemann, women’s 50m butterfly S7

SILVER – Colleen Young, women’s 200m individual medley SM13

BRONZE – Evan Austin, men’s 400m freestyle S7

BRONZE – Julia Gaffney, women’s 100m backstroke S7

BRONZE – Julia Gaffney, women’s 400m freestyle S7

BRONZE – Sophia Herzog, women’s 100m breaststroke SB6

BRONZE – Jamal Hill, men’s 50m freestyle S9

BRONZE – Jessica Long, women’s 100m backstroke S8

BRONZE – Elizabeth Marks, women’s 50m butterfly S6

BRONZE – Anastasia Pagonis, women’s 200m individual medley SM11

BRONZE – Matthew Torres, men’s 400m freestyle S8

BRONZE – Colleen Young, women’s 100m breaststroke SB13

Table Tennis (2)

GOLD – Ian Seidenfeld, men’s singles Class 6

BRONZE – Jenson Emburgh, men’s singles Class 3

Track and Field (34)

GOLD – Jeremy Campbell, men’s discus throw F64

GOLD – Breanna Clark, women’s 400m T20

GOLD – Sam Grewe, men’s high jump T63

GOLD – Raymond Martin, men’s 100m T52

GOLD – Nick Mayhugh, men’s 100m T37

GOLD – Daniel Romanchuk, men’s 400m T54

GOLD – Susanna Scaroni, women’s 5000m T54

GOLD – Roderick Townsend, men’s high jump T47

GOLD – Noah Malone/Brittni Mason/Nick Mayhugh/Tatyana McFadden, universal relay

SILVER – Liza Corso, women’s 1500m T13

SILVER – Lex Gillette, men’s long jump T11

SILVER – Hagan Landry, men’s shot put F41

SILVER – Cheri Madsen, women’s 400m T54

SILVER – Noah Malone, men’s 100m T12

SILVER – Noah Malone, men’s 400m T12

SILVER – Raymond Martin, men’s 400m T52

SILVER – Raymond Martin, men’s 1500m T52

SILVER – Brittni Mason, women’s 100m T47

SILVER – Nick Mayhugh, men’s 400m T37

SILVER – Tatyana McFadden, women’s 800m T54

SILVER – Cassie Mitchell, women’s club throw F51

SILVER – Jaleen Roberts, women’s 100m T37

SILVER – Jaleen Roberts, women’s long jump T37

SILVER – Roderick Townsend, men’s long jump T47

SILVER – Dallas Wise, men’s high jump T47

BRONZE – Josh Cinnamo, men’s shot put F46

BRONZE – Kym Crosby, women’s 100m T13

BRONZE – Hunter Woodhall, men’s 400m T62

BRONZE – Cheri Madsen, women’s 100m T54

BRONZE – Trenten Merrill, men’s long jump T64

BRONZE – Tatyana McFadden, women’s 5000m T54

BRONZE – Justin Phongsavanh, men’s javelin throw F54

BRONZE – Susannah Scaroni, women’s 800m T54

BRONZE – Deja Young, women’s 100m T47

Triathlon (5)

GOLD – Kendall Gretsch, women’s PTWC

GOLD – Allysa Seely, women’s PTS2

GOLD – Brad Snyder, with guide Greg Billington, PTVI

SILVER – Hailey Danz, women’s PTS2

SILVER – Grace Norman, women’s PTS5

Wheelchair Rugby (1)

SILVER – Chuck Aoki/Jeff Butler/Chad Cohn/Joe Delagrave/Lee Fredette/Ray Hennagir/Joe Jackson/Chuck Melton/Eric Newby/Kory Puderbaugh/Adam Scaturro/Josh Wheeler, mixed team

