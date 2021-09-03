United States medal tracker for Tokyo Paralympics

To date, the United States has won 92 medals (34 gold, 34 silver, 24 bronze) at the Tokyo Paralympics. A sport-by-sport list of all medals won by the U.S. at the Games, which continues through Sept. 5…
Archery (1)
GOLD – Kevin Mather, men’s individual recurve open
Cycling – Road (7)
GOLD – Oksana Masters, women’s road race H5
GOLD – Oksana Masters, women’s time trial H4-5
GOLD – Shawn Morelli, women’s time trial C4
SILVER – Aaron Keith, men’s time trial C1
BRONZE – Alicia Dana, women’s road race H1-4
BRONZE – Jill Walsh, women’s road race T1-2
BRONZE – Alicia Dana/Freddie de los Santos/Ryan Pinney, mixed team relay H1-5
Cycling – Track (1)
SILVER – Shawn Morelli, women’s 3000m individual pursuit C4
Equestrian (3)
GOLD – Roxanne Trunnell, individual test Grade I
GOLD – Roxanne Trunnell, individual freestyle test Grade I
BRONZE – Roxanne Trunnell/Rebecca Hart/Kate Shoemaker, team test to music
Goalball (1)
SILVER – Mindy Cook/Lisa Czechowski/Amanda Dennis/Marybai Huking/Eliana Mason/Asya Miller, women’s team
Judo (1)
SILVER – Ben Goodrich, men’s 100kg B2
Rowing (1)
SILVER – Karen Petrik/John Tanguay/Charley Nordin/Dani Hansen/Allie Reilly, PR3 mixed coxed four
Swimming (35)
GOLD – Hannah Aspden, women’s 100m backstroke S9
GOLD – Evan Austin, men’s 50m butterfly S7
GOLD – McKenzie Coan, women’s 400m freestyle S7
GOLD – Robert Griswold, men’s 100m backstroke S8
GOLD – Robert Griswold, men’s 100m butterfly S8
GOLD – Mikaela Jenkins, women’s 100m butterfly S10
GOLD – Jessica Long, women’s 100m butterfly S8
GOLD – Jessica Long, women’s 200m individual medley SM8
GOLD – Elizabeth Marks, women’s 100m backstroke S6
GOLD – Anastasia Pagonis, women’s 400m freestyle S11
GOLD – Gia Pergolini, women’s 100m backstroke S13
GOLD – Morgan Stickney, women’s 400m freestyle S8
GOLD – Mallory Weggemann, women’s 100m backstroke S7
GOLD – Mallory Weggemann, women’s 200m individual medley SM7
GOLD – Hannah Aspden/Mikaela Jenkins/Jessica Long/Morgan Stickney, women’s 4x100m medley relay 34 points
SILVER – David Abrahams, men’s 100m breaststroke SB13
SILVER – McKenzie Coan, women’s 100m freestyle S7
SILVER – Ahalya Lettenberg, women’s 200m individual medley SM7
SILVER – Jessica Long, women’s 100m breaststroke SB7
SILVER – Jessica Long, women’s 400m freestyle S8
SILVER – Elizabeth Marks, women’s 50m freestyle S6
SILVER – Leanne Smith, women’s 100m freestyle S3
SILVER – Lizzie Smith, women’s 100m butterfly S9
SILVER – Mallory Weggemann, women’s 50m butterfly S7
SILVER – Colleen Young, women’s 200m individual medley SM13
BRONZE – Evan Austin, men’s 400m freestyle S7
BRONZE – Julia Gaffney, women’s 100m backstroke S7
BRONZE – Julia Gaffney, women’s 400m freestyle S7
BRONZE – Sophia Herzog, women’s 100m breaststroke SB6
BRONZE – Jamal Hill, men’s 50m freestyle S9
BRONZE – Jessica Long, women’s 100m backstroke S8
BRONZE – Elizabeth Marks, women’s 50m butterfly S6
BRONZE – Anastasia Pagonis, women’s 200m individual medley SM11
BRONZE – Matthew Torres, men’s 400m freestyle S8
BRONZE – Colleen Young, women’s 100m breaststroke SB13
Table Tennis (2)
GOLD – Ian Seidenfeld, men’s singles Class 6
BRONZE – Jenson Emburgh, men’s singles Class 3
Track and Field (34)
GOLD – Jeremy Campbell, men’s discus throw F64
GOLD – Breanna Clark, women’s 400m T20
GOLD – Sam Grewe, men’s high jump T63
GOLD – Raymond Martin, men’s 100m T52
GOLD – Nick Mayhugh, men’s 100m T37
GOLD – Daniel Romanchuk, men’s 400m T54
GOLD – Susanna Scaroni, women’s 5000m T54
GOLD – Roderick Townsend, men’s high jump T47
GOLD – Noah Malone/Brittni Mason/Nick Mayhugh/Tatyana McFadden, universal relay
SILVER – Liza Corso, women’s 1500m T13
SILVER – Lex Gillette, men’s long jump T11
SILVER – Hagan Landry, men’s shot put F41
SILVER – Cheri Madsen, women’s 400m T54
SILVER – Noah Malone, men’s 100m T12
SILVER – Noah Malone, men’s 400m T12
SILVER – Raymond Martin, men’s 400m T52
SILVER – Raymond Martin, men’s 1500m T52
SILVER – Brittni Mason, women’s 100m T47
SILVER – Nick Mayhugh, men’s 400m T37
SILVER – Tatyana McFadden, women’s 800m T54
SILVER – Cassie Mitchell, women’s club throw F51
SILVER – Jaleen Roberts, women’s 100m T37
SILVER – Jaleen Roberts, women’s long jump T37
SILVER – Roderick Townsend, men’s long jump T47
SILVER – Dallas Wise, men’s high jump T47
BRONZE – Josh Cinnamo, men’s shot put F46
BRONZE – Kym Crosby, women’s 100m T13
BRONZE – Hunter Woodhall, men’s 400m T62
BRONZE – Cheri Madsen, women’s 100m T54
BRONZE – Trenten Merrill, men’s long jump T64
BRONZE – Tatyana McFadden, women’s 5000m T54
BRONZE – Justin Phongsavanh, men’s javelin throw F54
BRONZE – Susannah Scaroni, women’s 800m T54
BRONZE – Deja Young, women’s 100m T47
Triathlon (5)
GOLD – Kendall Gretsch, women’s PTWC
GOLD – Allysa Seely, women’s PTS2
GOLD – Brad Snyder, with guide Greg Billington, PTVI
SILVER – Hailey Danz, women’s PTS2
SILVER – Grace Norman, women’s PTS5
Wheelchair Rugby (1)
SILVER – Chuck Aoki/Jeff Butler/Chad Cohn/Joe Delagrave/Lee Fredette/Ray Hennagir/Joe Jackson/Chuck Melton/Eric Newby/Kory Puderbaugh/Adam Scaturro/Josh Wheeler, mixed team
A full Paralympic Games broadcast schedule is available here. Events can also be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, with more info available here.
