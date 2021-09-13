China cancels as host of figure skating’s Four Continents Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the second time in less than a month, the Chinese Figure Skating Association has canceled a major international figure skating competition.

The International Skating Union announced Monday the CFSA’s cancellation of the 2022 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, scheduled for Jan. 17-22 in Tianjin.

“Unfortunately, considering the complicated epidemic situation involving travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, the organization of the event was extremely challenging,” the release read.

Chongqing had announced its cancellation of Cup of China, one of six Grand Prix Series stops, on Aug. 16, also due to Covid-19 matters. Eleven days later, the ISU announced that event would be replaced by the debut Grand Prix of Italy in Torino.

The ISU also hopes to replace the Four Continents Championships host nation and keep the same dates, which fall approximately two weeks before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. A decision is expected on Oct. 1.

Held annually since 1999 (save 2021 due to the pandemic), Four Continents is the continental championships for non-European skating nations. The reigning 2020 champions are Japan’s Rika Kihira in women’s and Yuzuru Hanyu in men’s, China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong in pairs and American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk