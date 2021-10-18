U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell withdraws from Skate America

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bradie Tennell has withdrawn from this week’s Skate America due to a foot injury, U.S. Figure Skating announced Monday morning.

Tennell, 23, who won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January – reclaiming the title after three years – was set to make her season debut this weekend in Las Vegas. The women’s short program is Saturday and the free skate Sunday at the Orleans Arena.

She will be replaced at the first ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating competition of this Olympic season by Starr Andrews. This is Andrews’ fourth season on the Grand Prix circuit; she finished as high as fifth at the France event in 2019. She is once again assigned to France this season, Nov. 19-21.

Andrews will be joined in the women’s competition by fellow Americans Amber Glenn, the 2021 U.S. silver medalist, and Audrey Shin, last year’s surprise Skate America bronze medalist. The field also includes 2021 World bronze medalist Aleksandra Trusova of Russia.

Tennell, an Illinois native who lives and trains in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will miss Skate America for the first time since making her Grand Prix debut there in 2017. Tennell took bronze in Lake Placid, New York, that year and established herself as a contender for the Olympic team, which she was named to later that season. She was fourth in 2018 before earning consecutive silver medals at the event.

In 2020, Tennell was second to countrywoman Mariah Bell in a mostly-domestic competition due to the pandemic.

Tennell is still currently assigned to the Grand Prix of Italy, Nov. 5-7.

