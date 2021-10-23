Mikaela Shiffrin begins Olympic season this weekend on Peacock

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s campaign for a third Olympic Winter Games begins bright and early Saturday morning.

Shiffrin will take to the hills of the Rettenbach glacier in Austria to kick off the 2021-2022 FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season.

The two-run women’s giant slalom race in Soelden starts at 4 a.m. Eastern; the second run is at 7:15 a.m. Both runs will be streamed live on Peacock.

The men’s giant slalom races will be streamed live at 4 and 7:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Shiffrin, now 26, has accomplished what only few in the sport have: three Olympic medals, eight world championship medals, three overall World Cup crystal globes and 69 World Cup victories.

As the technical specialist starts to accumulate points that will qualify her for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, she hopes to again make a potential run at the overall globe – plus the slalom one.

After winning the slalom title in six of the previous seven seasons, Shiffrin finished second last season. She was also second for the overall, which she held from 2017-2019.

She only amassed three victories last season – her fewest since she started winning races in the 2012-2013 season – but was on the world championship podium in all four races she entered.

This season, Shiffrin has her sights set on returning to the top of the World Cup podium more often and, ideally, entering all five Olympic races come February.

In Sochi at age 18, Shiffrin won the slalom Olympic gold and was fifth in giant slalom; in PyeongChang, she won giant slalom gold, combined silver and was fourth in slalom.

She will be joined by teammates Keely Cashman, AJ Hurt, Paula Moltzan and Nina O’Brien in Soelden.

The men’s giant slalom race features U.S. Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle in his return from a broken neck last season plus Bridger Gile, River Radamus, Patrick Kenney and George Steffey.

FIS Alpine Ski Soelden World Cup Streaming Schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 23: Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1, 4 a.m. – 6 .a.m. ET, Peacock

Saturday, Oct. 23: Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2, 7:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, Oct. 24: Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1, 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, Oct. 24: Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET, Peacock