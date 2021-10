Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are just a few months away! See below for the answers to all of your frequently asked questions surrounding the Beijing Winter Games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, just six months after the Tokyo Games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in China across three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. The ice sports will be held in central Beijing, China’s capital, as well as four snow events (snowboard big air and freestyle skiing big air, men’s and women’s). The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also take place in Beijing. Yanqing, a mountainous suburb of China’s capital located approximately 75 km (46.6 miles) northwest of Beijing’s city center, will host Alpine skiing and sliding events (bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge) and will also be the home of the Olympic Athletes’ village. Zhangjiakou, located approximately 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing (111.8 miles) will host the majority of the ski and snowboarding events including freestyle, cross-country, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon.

What sports are being contested?

There will be a total of 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:

Alpine Skiing

Biathlon

Bobsled

Cross-Country Skiing

Curling

Figure Skating

Freestyle Skiing

Hockey

Luge

Nordic Combined

Short Track

Skeleton

Ski Jumping

Snowboarding

Speed Skating

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.

RELATED: Who’s qualified for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

What is the expected medal count for the U.S.?

The U.S. finished fourth on the medal table in PyeongChang with a total of 23 medals (9 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) and is expected to fare a similar result in Beijing. Shaun White (Carlsbad, California), Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado), and Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) are just a few of Team USA’s biggest stars that are expected to compete in Beijing. White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, could become the first snowboarder ever to win four career Olympic medals. Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, could potentially compete in five events in 2022 due to the schedule–the six-time world champion previously competed in five total events at the 2014 and 2018 Olympic Winter Games combined. Chen, the three-time reigning world champion in men’s singles, remains the favorite for gold in Beijing despite a shaky start to the season at Skate America.

Will NHL players be allowed to compete in Beijing?

NHL stars will return to the lineup in Beijing after missing the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics–their first Olympic absence since 1994. Patrick Kane (Buffalo, NY), Auston Matthews (San Ramon, California), and Seth Jones (Arlington, Texas) were the first three hockey players named to the U.S. Olympic team in early October. The full 25-man roster will be announced on or close to January 11. Matthews, a center for the Toronto Maple Leafs, led the NHL in goals last season, and 2015-16 NHL MVP Patrick Kane, a right-wing for the Blackhawks, has won three Stanley Cups with Chicago. Jones, a three-time NHL All-Star, is a defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Will fans be allowed to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee announced in September 2021 that only “spectators residing in China’s mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures” will be allowed to attend the Games. Specific requirements will be announced at a later time.

What is the time difference between the U.S. and China for the Beijing Winter Olympics?

During the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing will be 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone, and 16 hours ahead of the Pacific Time Zone. An event that starts at 10:00 a.m. local time Monday will be at 9:00 p.m. EDT Sunday night.

How can I watch the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The 2022 Winter Olympics will air live on the networks of NBC and can be streamed on digital platforms including NBCSports.com and Peacock.

When does the Super Bowl fall in the Olympic schedule?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–the middle Sunday of the Beijing Winter Games–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – What you’ve missed since PyeongChang