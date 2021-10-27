Bradie Tennell withdraws from second Grand Prix assignment

Reigning U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell withdrew from next month’s Grand Prix of Italy due to injury, U.S. Figure Skating announced Tuesday.

Eight days earlier Tennell had withdrawn from her first Grand Prix assignment, last weekend’s Skate America — taking herself out of the running for qualifying for the Grand Prix Final — due to an ongoing foot injury.

“While I’m very happy to be making a LOT of progress in overcoming this and now getting back to full training, competing right away doesn’t make sense,” Tennell wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 18.

The Grand Prix of Italy is scheduled for Nov. 5-7 and takes place of Cup of China, which the host nation canceled in relation to the pandemic. The U.S. will now have just two ice dance entries in Torino: three-time world medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, the fourth-place finishers at last season’s U.S. Championships.

Tennell won the women’s U.S. title in January, reclaiming it for the first time since her breakthrough 2018 season, which led to her spot on the Olympic team. She was ninth individually in PyeongChang and part of the U.S. squad that secured the team event bronze medal. She has since made every world team.

Now 23, Tennell was also ninth at the 2021 World Championships in Stockholm.

The 2022 U.S. Olympic figure skating team will be named in early January at the conclusion of the U.S. Championships. The team is chosen based on athletes’ bodies of work over the course of a year. The selection procedures list scores from the 2021 worlds and 2021 Grand Prix Final, which Tennell is no longer eligible for, and placement at the 2022 U.S. Championships as the three most important events for choosing the team. The U.S. will send three women to the Beijing Games.

Trending, and competitive, scores are also important, which for Tennell could include the 2021 U.S. Championships, 2021 worlds, 2022 U.S. Championships and any Challenger Series events she completes. She is currently on the entry list for next month’s Cup of Austria (Nov. 11-14) and Warsaw Cup (Nov. 18-21).

