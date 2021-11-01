The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to begin on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20 in China. The Opening Ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in Beijing on that Friday.

China will be 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone, and 16 hours ahead of the Pacific Time Zone so in a similar fashion to the Tokyo Games, viewers can expect live coverage of the Opening Ceremony to be available on the networks of NBC and its digital platforms, including NBCSports.com and Peacock, in the morning.

The National Stadium, which is also referred to as “The Birds Nest”, previously hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and also served as the venue for Track and Field as well the men’s 2008 gold medal soccer game. However, the Birds Nest will not host any sporting competitions during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Beijing Winter Games will debut seven new Olympic events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping. In total, there will be 109 medal events across 15 sports. Click here to find the full list of events.

While the Olympics are taking place in China, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and NBC will have coverage of it all.

When is the Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 20, also at the National Stadium in Beijing.

