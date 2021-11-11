2022 U.S. Olympic Curling Trials TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock combine to air daily live coverage of the U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s curling trials, culminating in the finals determining the teams for the Beijing Winter Games.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app stream one game of every round-robin session from Friday through next Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The best-of-three finals are Nov. 19-21, preceded by tiebreakers if necessary. Those air on NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Surprise 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shuster and his team headline the fields (six teams each for men and women).

After leading the first U.S. Olympic curling champion team in PyeongChang, Shuster won national titles in 2019 and 2020 and placed fifth at a pair of world championships.

The team made one change from four years ago. Tyler George, a Duluth liquor store owner who competed in eight-year-old Skechers, stepped away from competition later in 2018. He was replaced by Chris Plys, who in 2010 was subbed in at the Olympics while a struggling Shuster was benched.

Gold medalists Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner are back on Team Shuster.

It’s been five years since Shuster last failed to win a nationals, but three of the other five teams in Omaha are skipped by men who own U.S. titles — Korey Dropkin, 50-year-old Rich Ruohonen and Greg Persinger.

The standout women’s team at trials is skipped by PyeongChang Olympian Tabitha Peterson.

Peterson, along with 2018 Olympic teammates Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, younger sister Tara Peterson and alternate Aileen Geving, took bronze at the world championship in May, the first medal for a U.S. women’s team since 2006.

Challengers include teams skipped by Cory Christensen and Jamie Sinclair, each a runner-up for the 2018 Olympic team who won a national title in this Olympic cycle.

MORE: Persinger, Plys win Olympic mixed doubles curling trials

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. Olympic Curling Trials Broadcast Schedule