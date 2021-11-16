Caeleb Dressel changes swim coaches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caeleb Dressel, a five-time Tokyo Olympic swimming gold medalist, is changing coaches but staying at his training base of the University of Florida, according to his social media.

Dressel is moving from Gregg Troy, his coach since he matriculated at UF in 2014, to Anthony Nesty, who succeeded Troy as UF men’s head coach in 2018, and Steve Jungbluth, the UF men’s associate head coach, according to Dressel’s Instagram.

Troy, who is 70, retired from coaching the Gators in 2018 after 20 years at the helm. He continued to coach professional swimmers after that, including Dressel and Ryan Lochte.

Under Troy, Dressel went from a ballyhooed high school phenom who took a five-month swim break due to burnout before arriving in Gainesville to the world’s best male swimmer, winning 13 world championships gold medals between 2017 and 2019. In Tokyo, Dressel joined Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only men to win three individual golds at one Olympics.

“I appreciate every coach who has been a part of my life and I feel whole knowing I will still have Coach Troy as a mentor, friend, and most importantly a role model forever in my life,” was posted on Dressel’s Instagram. “This man has taught me more than he will ever know in and out of the water.”

Nesty, the 1988 Olympic 100m butterfly gold medalist and 1992 bronze medalist for Suriname, also coaches Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke, who swept the 800m and 1500m freestyle golds in Tokyo. Ledecky announced a move from Stanford to Gainesville in September.

