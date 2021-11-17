Amanda Gorman performs poem titled ‘The Greatest’ about Simone Biles

It must take something special to impress Simone Biles, and that’s exactly what happened at the IInStyle Awards on Monday.
Famous poet Amanda Gorman revealed that she wrote a poem titled “The Greatest” about the gymnastics legend. Then Gorman, who was to present Biles with the Original Award, performed the poem.
It read as follows:
I am here to celebrate the symbol that is Simone
Most well-known for being the most accomplished gymnast of our time
But it is time we see Simone as far more than her 32 medals
She is a champion because she never settles for less than the rebel she is
That is what it means to be Biles bold
A beauty to behold at just 24 years old
She is such a treasure
Her worth measures more than gold
This is the thought, the thrill, the thunder behind her throne
Simone has showed that power is listening to a voice that is your own
That greatness lies not in if we’ve won, but if we’ve grown
And that if one woman speaks her truth, she is never alone
Simone is a fighter on fire, a survivor, speaking not a solo but as part of a choir
Raising up the woman beside her
We’re often most mind-blown by what Simone does with her body
I am most awed at what Simone does with her heart
From the very start with everything she brings her humanity, her humility, her hope
This, above all, is what makes Simone the GOAT
Here’s to Simone Biles
To her slades and her smile
Her strength always in spirit and her spirit always in style
Biles, after accepting the award from Gorman, gushed.
“You make that look so easy,” Biles said, “so if you want to give my acceptance speech, you can just read my paper.”
