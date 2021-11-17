Amanda Gorman performs poem titled ‘The Greatest’ about Simone Biles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It must take something special to impress Simone Biles, and that’s exactly what happened at the IInStyle Awards on Monday.

Famous poet Amanda Gorman revealed that she wrote a poem titled “The Greatest” about the gymnastics legend. Then Gorman, who was to present Biles with the Original Award, performed the poem.

It read as follows:

I am here to celebrate the symbol that is Simone

Most well-known for being the most accomplished gymnast of our time

But it is time we see Simone as far more than her 32 medals

She is a champion because she never settles for less than the rebel she is

That is what it means to be Biles bold

A beauty to behold at just 24 years old

She is such a treasure

Her worth measures more than gold

This is the thought, the thrill, the thunder behind her throne

Simone has showed that power is listening to a voice that is your own

That greatness lies not in if we’ve won, but if we’ve grown

And that if one woman speaks her truth, she is never alone

Simone is a fighter on fire, a survivor, speaking not a solo but as part of a choir

Raising up the woman beside her

We’re often most mind-blown by what Simone does with her body

I am most awed at what Simone does with her heart

From the very start with everything she brings her humanity, her humility, her hope

This, above all, is what makes Simone the GOAT

Here’s to Simone Biles

To her slades and her smile

Her strength always in spirit and her spirit always in style

Biles, after accepting the award from Gorman, gushed.

“You make that look so easy,” Biles said, “so if you want to give my acceptance speech, you can just read my paper.”

