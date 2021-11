Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The winter sports season is in full swing with an Olympic Trials, a Grand Prix figure skating event and the U.S.’ biggest skiing star in action this weekend across NBC Sports and Peacock.

The U.S. Olympic Curling Trials conclude in Omaha with the men’s and women’s best-of-three finals series.

The top seeds after round-robin play were the favorites — Olympic gold medalist John Shuster‘s rink and world bronze medalist Tabitha Peterson‘s team.

Figure skating’s Grand Prix Series visits France, headlined by four-time world ice dance champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia and U.S. Olympic hopefuls Jason Brown, Karen Chen and Mariah Bell.

Mikaela Shiffrin, fresh off notching her 70th World Cup win last month, races in the first two World Cup slaloms of the season in Levi, Finland, where the prize is a reindeer. Shiffrin has won four of them in her career.

U.S. Olympic medal hopefuls are also in action in short- and long-track speed skating and the opening World Cup of the bobsled and skeleton season.

U.S. Olympic Curling Trials — Omaha

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 10 a.m. Women’s Tiebreaker (if necessary) NBCOlympics.com | STREAM LINK 2 p.m. Men’s or Women’s Tiebreaker (if necessary) NBCOlympics.com | STREAM LINK 6 p.m. Men’s Final Game 1 NBCSN | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock 9 p.m. Women’s Final Game 1 NBCSN | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock Saturday 6 p.m. Men’s Final Game 2 NBCSN | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock 9 p.m. Women’s Final Game 2 NBCSN | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock Sunday 6 p.m. Men’s Final Game 3 (if necessary) NBCSN | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock 9 p.m. Women’s Final Game 3 (if necessary) NBCSN | NBCOlympics.com | Peacock

Figure Skating Grand Prix — Grenoble, France

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Levi, Finland

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK 7:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom Run 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK 7:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom Run 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK

Speed Skating World Cup — Stavanger, Norway

Short Track Speed Skating World Cup — Debrecen, Hungary

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 7:45 a.m. 500m, 1500m, Relays Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 7:45 a.m. 1000m, Relays Peacock | STREAM LINK

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Igls, Austria

*Delayed broadcast

Ski Jumping World Cup — Nizhny Tagil, Russia

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Stubai, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 5:20 a.m. Ski Slopestyle Peacock | STREAM LINK

