Mikaela Shiffrin races at home; winter sports TV, stream schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin races in the U.S. for the first time in two years, live on NBC Sports and Peacock this weekend.

Shiffrin headlines an Alpine skiing World Cup stop in Killington, Vermont, near where she honed her skills at Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager. Her best events — giant slalom and slalom — are Saturday and Sunday, live on Peacock and airing on NBC and NBCSN.

They mark the only domestic races this season for Shiffrin, who won Olympic gold in the slalom in 2014 and in the giant slalom in 2018.

Elsewhere in winter sports, the figure skating Grand Prix Series stops in Sochi, Russia, for the last of the six competitions that determine who qualifies for December’s Grand Prix Final, the biggest international competition before the Olympics.

Key skaters in Sochi include Olympic favorite Kamila Valiyeva and reigning world champions in pairs (Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov) and ice dance (Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov). The headline American is Mariah Bell.

World Cup seasons also start for cross-country skiing and biathlon.

Figure Skating Grand Prix — Sochi, Russia

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Lake Louise, Canada (Men) and Killington, Vermont (Women)

*Delayed broadcast

Short Track Speed Skating World Cup — Dordrecht, Netherlands

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 7:15 a.m. Day 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 7:20 a.m. Day 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Igls, Austria

*Delayed broadcast

Biathlon World Cup — Oestersund, Sweden

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 6 a.m. Women’s 15km Individual Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 9 a.m. Men’s 20km Individual Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK Sunday 5 a.m. Women’s 7.5km Sprint Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK 8 a.m. Men’s 10km Sprint Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Ruka, Finland

Ski Jumping World Cup — Nizhny Tagil, Russia (Women) and Ruka, Finland (Men)

Nordic Combined World Cup — Ruka, Finland

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Secret Garden, China

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 1:30 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Secret Garden, China

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Sunday 1:30 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

