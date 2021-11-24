U.S., Canada unveil Olympic, Paralympic hockey jerseys

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada and the U.S. unveiled Olympic and Paralympic hockey uniforms within 15 hours of each other on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Canada unveiled its three jerseys on Tuesday night — its traditional red jerseys and white jerseys and an alternate black that it also had in 2014 and 2018.

The U.S. jerseys were unveiled Wednesday morning, after the U.S. women blanked Canada 2-0 as part of their pre-Olympic tour Tuesday night. The teams next play each other Dec. 15 and 17 in St. Louis.

The U.S. jerseys include “a subtle band of stars” among red, white and blue stripes surrounding the chest and arms, according to USA Hockey. Alternate dark blue jerseys drew inspiration from American muscle cars and traditionally bold hockey designs.

“Driven By Pride” is inscribed along the neckline. In 2014 and 2018, U.S. jerseys included the slogan “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave” in the neckline.

The U.S. and Canada are guaranteed to play each other in both the Olympic men’s and women’s tournaments since they are in the same groups.

Groups have not been announced for the Paralympic tournament, but the U.S. and Canada have been in separate groups at every Paralympics since the two-group format was reintroduced in 2006.

