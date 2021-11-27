Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An Alpine skiing World Cup women’s giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, was canceled due to high winds after nine racers went in the first run on Saturday.

The first nine skied in difficult conditions, with wind speed listed at one time at 30 miles per hour, whipping snow and poor visibility.

Mikaela Shiffrin, racing two hours from where she honed her skills as a teen at Burke Mountain Academy, had the slowest time of the skiers who went — 1.38 seconds behind leader Tessa Worley of France.

Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic GS champion, said she had one day of training in the discipline since winning the season-opening GS on Oct. 23 in Soelden, Austria.

“What was I going to do, like, not race?” Shiffrin, whose practice in early November was curtailed due to a recurring back injury, joked on Peacock after her run. “I want to be here.”

Shiffrin and Slovakian Petra Vlhova are the favorites in Sunday’s scheduled slalom (broadcast schedule here).

