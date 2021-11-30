Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky is entered in her first swim meet since the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. Open, airing on Olympic Channel and NBC Sports this week.

Competition starts Wednesday with the men’s and women’s 800m freestyles (Ledecky’s trademark event).

Olympic Channel airs live finals coverage Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. NBCSN re-airs Friday finals at 9:30 p.m. All TV coverage streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Ledecky headlines the entry list for the U.S. Open, the first significant domestic meet since the Tokyo Games, in Greensboro, N.C.

At her third Olympics, Ledecky won another four medals, running her career tally to 10. Then she announced a move from Stanford, California, to Gainesville, Florida, to train with the U.S.’ top male distance swimmers at the University of Florida.

At the U.S. Open, Ledecky is joined by fellow Tokyo Olympic medalists Regan Smith, Alex Walsh and Paige Madden and Rio Olympic medalists Kathleen Baker and Leah Smith.

Bobby Finke, who like Ledecky swept the Tokyo Olympic 800m and 1500m free golds, leads the men’s entries. Ledecky now trains with Finke at UF.

Swimmers are preparing for the world championships team trials in April, also in Greensboro.

World championships (in Olympic-size pools) are normally reserved for odd years, but the 2021 Worlds in Fukuoka, Japan, were postponed one year after the Tokyo Games were pushed back from 2020.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!