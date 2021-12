Alpine skiing World Cup speeds up; winter sports broadcast schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Alpine skiing World Cup visits Beaver Creek, Colorado, for the first time in two years. With four races scheduled, it could be well worth the wait.

The Birds of Prey stop on the men’s circuit includes one extra race this season after cancellations last weekend in Lake Louise, Canada.

Beaver Creek is slated to hold super-Gs on Thursday and Friday and downhills on Saturday and Sunday, all airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who last season became the first U.S. man to win a World Cup super-G in 14 years, is expected to lead the American contingent on home snow.

The women’s Alpine World Cup heads to Lake Louise for its first speed races of the season. Mikaela Shiffrin, bidding to race all five individual events at the Olympics, is expected to race both downhills and a super-G.

Also this weekend, the speed skating World Cup makes its lone stop in the U.S. at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics venue.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Visa Big Air World Cup event for skiers and snowboarders is set for Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Beaver Creek, Colorado (Men) and Lake Louise, Canada (Women)

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Altenberg, Germany

Luge World Cup — Sochi, Russia

Speed Skating World Cup — Salt Lake City

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 2:30 p.m. Day 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 2:30 p.m. Day 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 2:30 p.m. Day 3 Peacock | STREAM LINK 8:30 p.m. Highlights NBCSN | STREAM LINK

Biathlon World Cup — Oestersund, Sweden

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Lillehammer, Norway

Ski Jumping World Cup — Lillehammer, Norway (Women) and Wisla, Poland (Men)

Nordic Combined World Cup — Lillehammer, Norway

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Ruka, Finland (Aerials, Moguls) and Steamboat Springs, Colorado (Big Air)

Snowboarding World Cup — Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 11:30 a.m. Big Air Peacock | STREAM LINK 9 p.m.* Big Air NBCSN | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!