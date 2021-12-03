2021-22 Alpine skiing World Cup season TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and Peacock combine to air live coverage of the Alpine skiing World Cup season, which sandwiches the Winter Olympics in February.

Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time overall champion, is expected to return to her usual slate of racing — every slalom and giant slalom, plus a selection of downhills and super-Gs. She scaled back last season, returning from the Feb. 2, 2020, death of her father and a back injury to race exclusively technical events on the World Cup.

With the schedule changed to increase the percentage of speed races for an even split with tech, Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami may we be well-placed to win the overall, the biggest annual prize in ski racing. Shiffrin will likely duke it out in slaloms and giant slaloms with defending overall champ Petra Vlhova and world slalom champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria.

Frenchman Alexis Pinturault is the defending men’s overall champion. His biggest challengers include Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Shiffrin’s boyfriend who narrowly won the 2019-20 overall, then had last season cut short by a knee injury.

2021-22 Alpine Skiing World Cup Broadcast Schedule

Schedule will be added to as the season progresses. All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel coverage also streams live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Date Coverage Network/Platform Time (ET) Fri., Nov. 26 Men’s DH – Lake Louise Peacock 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 27 Women’s GS (Run 1) – Killington Peacock 10 a.m. Women’s GS (Run 2) – Killington Peacock 1 p.m. Men’s DH – Lake Louise Peacock 2:15 p.m. Women’s GS (Run 2) – Killington* NBC 3 p.m. Sun., Nov. 28 Women’s SL (Run 1) – Killington Peacock 9:45 a.m. Women’s SL (Run 2) – Killington NBC, Peacock 12:30 p.m. Men’s SG – Lake Louise Peacock 2:15 p.m. Women’s SL (Run 2) – Killington* NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Thurs, Dec. 2 Men’s SG – Beaver Creek Peacock 1:45 p.m. Men’s SG – Beaver Creek* NBCSN 11 p.m. Fri., Dec. 3 Men’s SG – Beaver Creek NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Women’s DH – Lake Louise Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sat., Dec. 4 Men’s DH – Beaver Creek NBCSN 1 p.m. Women’s DH – Lake Louise Peacock 2:30 p.m. Men’s DH – Beaver Creek* NBC 5 p.m. Sun., Dec. 5 Women’s SG – Lake Louise Peacock 12:30 p.m. Men’s SG – Beaver Creek Peacock 1 p.m. Men’s SG – Beaver Creek* NBC 4 p.m. Sat., Dec. 11 Men’s GS (Run 1) – Val d’Isere Peacock 3:30 a.m. Women’s SG – St. Moritz Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m. Men’s GS (Run 2) – Val d’Isere Peacock 7 a.m. Sun., Dec. 12 Men’s SL (Run 1) – Val d’Isere Peacock 3:30 a.m. Women’s SG – St. Moritz Olympic Channel 4:30 a.m. Men’s SL (Run 2) – Val d’Isere Peacock 7 a.m. Fri., Dec. 17 Men’s SG – Val Gardena Peacock 5:45 a.m. Sat., Dec. 18 Women’s DH – Val d’Isere Peacock 4:30 a.m. Men’s DH – Val Gardena Peacock 5:45 a.m. Sun., Dec. 19 Men’s GS (Run 1) – Alta Badia Peacock 4 a.m. Women’s SG – Val d’Isere Peacock 5 a.m. Men’s GS (Run 2) – Alta Badia Peacock 7:30 a.m. Mon., Dec. 20 Men’s GS (Run 1) – Alta Badia Peacock 4 a.m. Men’s GS (Run 2) – Alta Badia Peacock 7:30 a.m. Tues., Dec. 21 Women’s GS (Run 1) – Courchevel Peacock 4 a.m. Women’s GS (Run 2) – Courchevel Peacock 7 a.m. Wed., Dec. 22 Men’s SL (Run 1) – Madonna di Campiglio Peacock 11:45 a.m. Men’s SL (Run 2) – Madonna di Campiglio Peacock 2:45 p.m. Sun., Dec. 26 Women’s GS (Run 2) – Courchevel* NBC 3 p.m. Tues., Dec. 28 Women’s GS (Run 1) – Lienz Peacock 4 a.m. Men’s DH – Bormio Peacock 5:30 a.m. Women’s GS (Run 2) – Lienz Peacock 7 a.m. Wed., Dec. 29 Women’s SL (Run 1) – Lienz Peacock 4 a.m. Men’s SG – Bormio Peacock 5:30 a.m. Women’s SL (Run 2) – Lienz Peacock 7 a.m.

*Delayed coverage

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!