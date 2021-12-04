Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky won all four of her events at her first swim meet since the Tokyo Olympics, capping it with a 36-second victory in the 1500m freestyle on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.

Ledecky, a 10-time Olympic medalist, clocked 15:45.32, the 19th-fastest time of her career. Ledecky owns the top 12 times in history, led by her world record 15:20.48.

In four days, Ledecky won the 200m through the 1500m frees against fields largely lacking the women expected to be her top challengers at the world championships trials in April, also in Greensboro.

“It was a good week to get a gauge of where I’m at and learn some things that we can apply back in training and move forward,” she said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “It’s only five months until trials. It comes up quick.”

Ledecky raced for the first time since moving from Stanford to the University of Florida to train with the U.S.’ top male distance swimmers.

