Five-time Olympic Alpine skiing medalist Kjetil Jansrud is sidelined by a knee ligament injury resulting from his crash in a World Cup super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Friday.

Jansrud, 36, is not on the start list for Saturday’s downhill in Beaver Creek (1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and will fly home to Oslo on Monday to be re-evaluated, according to Norway’s federation.

It’s too early to make any comment on possible surgery or even the extent of the injury, a national team doctor said in a press release.

A sled was brought out to transport Jansrud after his Friday crash, but after being tended to for nearly 10 minutes, he glided to the bottom of the course on his own before being taken to a hospital.

Jansrud reportedly said before this season that it would likely be his last.

He is the most decorated active Alpine skier with five Olympic medals, including super-G gold in 2014 a year after tearing an ACL in the world championships super-G. And the most decorated active men’s speed racer with 21 World Cup wins between downhill and super-G.

Last season marked the first time since 2012-13 that Jansrud did not win a World Cup race. His last major victory was the 2019 World Championships downhill.

