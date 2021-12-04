Sofia Goggia matches Lindsey Vonn, Picabo Street with Lake Louise win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sofia Goggia won her sixth consecutive World Cup downhill start, prevailing in Lake Louise, Canada, for the second straight day to match the longest streak of the last 40 years.

Goggia, favored to become the second repeat Olympic downhill champion in February, dusted the field on Saturday by .84 of a second.

American Breezy Johnson was second, just as she was Friday, followed by world champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland.

Mikaela Shiffrin was 38th, a day after placing 26th in her first World Cup downhill in 22 months.

The Italian Goggia has won all of her downhill starts since last Dec. 18, though she missed the world championships in February and the last two World Cup downhills of last season after fracturing a bone in her right knee.

Vonn won six straight downhills in 2009-10 leading up to her Olympic gold. Street won six in a row in 1995. Before that, the longest streak was by Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll, who had runs of eight and 11 in the 1970s.

The Lake Louise World Cup stop finishes with a super-G on Sunday.

