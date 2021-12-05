Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Italian Sofia Goggia became the third woman to sweep the Alpine skiing World Cup races at Lake Louise, following downhill wins Friday and Saturday by taking the super-G on Sunday in Canada.

Goggia, the 2018 Olympic downhill champion, prevailed by .11 of a second over world champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland. Austrian Mirjam Puchner was third.

ALPINE WORLD CUP: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin, in her first World Cup super-G in 22 months, was sixth. Shiffrin, after placing 26th and 38th in the downhills, was faster than Goggia at the first two intermediate splits Sunday, then lost time near the bottom of the course.

Goggia joined Lindsey Vonn and Katja Seizinger as the only women to win all three Lake Louise races in one season. Vonn did it in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Goggia was linked with her friend Vonn all weekend.

On Friday, she won the downhill by 1.47 seconds, the largest margin in the last 50 years by any woman other than Vonn and Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll, the two greatest female downhillers in history.

On Saturday, she won her sixth consecutive downhill start, matching the longest streak of the last 40 years shared by Vonn and Picabo Street.

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup moves to St. Moritz, Switzerland, for a pair of super-Gs next weekend.

