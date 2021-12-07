Katie Ledecky ties Michael Phelps record at Golden Goggles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Katie Ledecky tied Michael Phelps‘ record with her seventh USA Swimming Athlete of the Year, awarded at the Golden Goggles in Miami on Tuesday night.

Ledecky, who bagged four medals and two golds at the Tokyo Olympics, earned Female Athlete of the Year over fellow finalists Lydia Jacoby, Lilly King and Regan Smith.

Caeleb Dressel, who took five golds in Tokyo, won his third Male Athlete of the Year award. The other finalists were Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz and Ryan Murphy.

Ledecky was Female Athlete of the Year six consecutive times from 2013-18. Simone Manuel won it in 2019. There were no Golden Goggles in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Phelps was Male Athlete of the Year in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2014-16. Phelps would have won it in 2003, but Golden Goggles didn’t start until 2004.

Other Golden Goggles winners (races from Tokyo Olympics):

Breakout Performer: Lydia Jacoby

Perseverance Award: Annie Lazor

Coach of the Year: Gregg Troy

Relay Performance of the Year: Men’s Medley

Female Race of the Year: Lydia Jacoby, 100m breaststroke

Male Race of the Year: Bobby Finke, 800m freestyle

The next major swim meets are the world short-course championships from Dec. 16-21 in Abu Dhabi (featuring Jacoby) and the world championships trials in April in Greensboro, N.C.

