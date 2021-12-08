Kjetil Jansrud, Olympic Alpine ski champ, out for season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympic Alpine skiing champion Kjetil Jansrud of Norway will undergo season-ending knee surgery after a race crash last week.

Jansrud, the most decorated active Olympic Alpine skier with five medals, suffered ligament damage in his crash in a World Cup super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on Friday.

Jansrud, 36, will be out six to nine months and is determined to come back, according to Norway’s federation.

Jansrud had reportedly said before this season that it would likely be his last.

Jansrud’s Olympic super-G gold in 2014 came a year after tearing an ACL in the world championships super-G.

He is the most decorated active men’s speed racer with 21 World Cup wins between downhill and super-G.

Last season marked the first time since 2012-13 that Jansrud did not win a World Cup race. His last major victory was the 2019 World Championships downhill.

