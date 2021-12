Shaun White begins Olympic season; winter sports broadcast schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shaun White begins his build-up to a potential fifth Olympics (and fourth gold medal) with his first competition this season, live this week on NBC Sports and Peacock.

White, 35, headlines the U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain, Colorado, one of the Olympic selection events for ski and snowboard halfpipe.

White is favored to make the Olympic team of up to four men later in December or January, given he was the top American in the first of four Olympic qualifiers last March. He finished fourth overall, behind two Japanese riders and a German, at a contest in Aspen, Colorado.

That was his first competition since taking his third Olympic title in PyeongChang.

The top two U.S. men and women in the world halfpipe rankings on Dec. 22 qualify for Beijing, if they’re in the top six. No American men are currently in the top six. White is ranked 70th in large part because of his lack of competitions.

After world rankings, the riders with the best single podium result among the four Olympic selection events make the team until it reaches three men three women. A fourth rider per gender can be added via discretionary selection.

This week’s field includes four Olympic medal contenders from Japan, led by two-time silver medalist Ayumu Hirano and last season’s top rider, Yuto Totsuka.

Other Americans entered include 2014 Olympian Taylor Gold and 2018 Olympian Chase Josey.

Headliners in ski halfpipe at Copper: two-time Olympic champion David Wise, 2018 Olympic silver medalist Alex Ferreira and 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Brita Sigourney.

Top U.S. female halfpipe snowboarders Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro are not entered, but do not need to compete to be Olympic eligible. They are ranked Nos. 4 and 5 in the world.

Elsewhere in winter sports, Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to race a pair of super-Gs in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Shiffrin is working on her speed events as she eyes racing all five individual Alpine skiing events at the Olympics for the first time.

U.S. Grand Prix — Copper Mountain, Colorado

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Val d’Isere, France (Men) and St. Moritz, Switzerland (Women)

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Winterberg, Germany

Luge World Cup — Altenberg, Germany

Speed Skating World Cup — Calgary, Canada

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 2:30 p.m. Day 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 2:30 p.m. Day 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 2:30 p.m. Day 3 Peacock | STREAM LINK 9 p.m.* Highlights NBCSN | STREAM LINK

Biathlon World Cup — Hochfilzen, Austria

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Davos, Switzerland

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 8:15 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Sprints Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 5:40 a.m. Men’s 15km Peacock | STREAM LINK 8 a.m. Women’s 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Klingenthal, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 9 a.m. Women Peacock | STREAM LINK 1:15 p.m. Men Qualifying Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 4:30 a.m. Women Peacock | STREAM LINK 10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK

Nordic Combined World Cup — Otepaa, Estonia

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Val Thorens, France (Ski Cross), Ruka, Finland (Aerials), Idre Fjall, Sweden (Moguls)

Snowboarding World Cup — Montafon, Austria (Snowboard Cross) and Bannoye, Russia (Alpine)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 7 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 3 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK 5 a.m. Team Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 2:30 a.m. Parallel Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

