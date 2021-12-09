Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Team USA will include more than 200 athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.

So far, 17 athletes have qualified or been named to the team.

More Americans will qualify for the Winter Games through Olympic Trials, domestic and international competitions and discretionary selections across skiing, skating, sliding, curling and ice hockey running into late January.

Full men’s and women’s hockey rosters are expected to be named in late December or early January.

The figure skating team, made up wholly of discretionary selections, is set to be announced after the national championships end Jan. 9.

The Alpine skiing team will be decided via a mix of automatic and discretionary spots based on World Cup results this season through Jan. 16.

Here’s the up-to-date list of athletes already qualified for or named to the U.S. Olympic team:

Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin

Biathlon

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Curling

Aileen Geving (alternate)

Becca Hamilton

Vicky Persinger

Tabitha Peterson

Tara Peterson

Nina Roth

Matt Hamilton

Colin Hufman (alternate)

John Landsteiner

Chris Plys

John Shuster

Ice Hockey

Seth Jones

Patrick Kane

Auston Matthews

