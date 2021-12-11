Jordan Windle, U.S. Olympic diver, suspended

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jordan Windle, the top U.S. men’s platform diver, has been suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport after undisclosed allegations of misconduct.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport handles allegations of emotional, physical and sexual abuse in Olympic and Paralympic sports.

Windle has not commented publicly on the indefinite suspension.

Windle, who had the top U.S. men’s individual diving finish in Tokyo of ninth in his Olympic debut, has also been suspended by the University of Texas, where he’s a graduate student in his final year of collegiate competition.

“We’re aware of the situation with Jordan Windle and are continuing to monitor it closely,” the University of Texas athletics department said in a statement. “We will fully cooperate with all parties involved in this investigation and adhere to NCAA, Big 12 and UT policies and processes as well. We have removed Jordan from all team activities, pending the completion of the investigation. Any further action will be determined at the conclusion of that process.”

Windle has been given a “no contact directive,” according to SafeSport, which defines that as typically when somebody is prohibited from communicating with another party while an investigation is ongoing.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!