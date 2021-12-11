Mikaela Shiffrin gets first World Cup speed podium in nearly two years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin earned her first World Cup podium in a speed race since January 2020, taking third in a super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday.

Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, the world champion, prevailed by .18 of a second over Italian Sofia Goggia, who won all three speed races last weekend in Lake Louise, Canada.

Shiffrin was 1.18 seconds back in her second weekend of World Cup speed races in 23 months. It marked Shiffrin’s 111th podium in 200 World Cup starts.

”I’m pretty satisfied,” she said. “This was my sixth run of super-G in six months. I don’t really trust myself to be the most aggressive on this hill.”

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Last week, the American was sixth the Lake Louise super-G after placing 26th and 38th in downhills on a lack of speed training.

Last season, Shiffrin took bronze in her only speed race, the world championships super-G, after going one year between training for speed events following the death of her father, the pandemic interrupting offseason training, a back injury and an early season focus on slalom and giant slalom.

The women race another super-G in St. Moritz on Sunday (4:30 a.m. ET, Peacock).

