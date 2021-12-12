Adrian Pertl, world slalom silver medalist, out for season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austrian slalom specialist Adrian Pertl was ruled out for the rest of the Alpine skiing season Sunday, a day after hurting his right knee in a giant slalom crash in Val d’Isère.

The Austrian ski federation said Pertl would need surgery for a torn ACL and damaged meniscus after he straddled a gate and fell in the World Cup race in France.

Pertl won silver in slalom at the world championships last season and was expected to compete in his first Olympics in February.

The 25-year-old Austrian has four top-10 finishes on the World Cup, including a third place at a slalom in Chamonix, France in 2020.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!