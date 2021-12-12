Lara Gut-Behrami crashes in St. Moritz; Mikaela Shiffrin on podium again

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami walked away from a hard crash in a World Cup super-G won by Italian Federica Brignone in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The Swiss Gut-Behrami skied off course at 60 miles per hour and through two layers of fencing near the bottom of the track. Gut-Behrami, who won a Saturday super-G in St. Moritz, glided down to the finish five minutes later.

Later, Brignone posted the fastest time for her first victory since February 2020, when she won the World Cup overall title in the pandemic-shortened season.

Fellow Italian Elena Curtoni was second, .11 behind, followed by Mikaela Shiffrin, .43 back. Shiffrin almost missed the same gate where Gut-Behrami skied out.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin, who was also third on Saturday, was the only skier to make the podium in both super-Gs this weekend. She has seven career World Cup super-G podiums (in 18 starts) with four coming in St. Moritz.

She placed third in three of her four total super-G races in the last 23 months. The results bode well for her bid to start all five individual events at the Olympics. No top skier raced all of them at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Sunday’s race was delayed 40 minutes and the start moved down due to high winds.

Eleven of the 56 starters did not finish, including Americans Keely Cashman, Bella Wright and A.J. Hurt.

The women’s World Cup moves next weekend to Val d’Isere, France, for a downhill and super-G. Shiffrin’s plan is to train for the next technical races, two giant slaloms in Courchevel, France, on Dec. 21-22.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!