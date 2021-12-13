U.S. women’s hockey roster trimmed to Olympic number

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. women’s hockey national team roster has been cut from 28 players to 23, which is the Olympic roster maximum.

Forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden and defenders Natalie Buchbinder, Kali Flanagan and Anna Wilgren have been removed from the roster.

Flanagan was on the 2018 Olympic gold-medal team. Curl, Eden and Buchbinder were on the 25-player team for the world championship in August.

The original national team roster of 27 players was named in July. Wilgren was added in September.

The U.S. could still make roster changes before the Olympic team is named in late December or early January. Its next exhibition games against Canada are Wednesday, Friday and next Monday. The Monday game airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The U.S. team is headlined by forwards Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield and Maddie Rooney, the goalie from the epic shootout win over Canada in the 2018 Olympic final.

Since 2018, veterans Kacey Bellamy, Meghan Duggan, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando retired.

The current roster:

Goalies

Alex Cavallini*

Nicole Hensley*

Maddie Rooney*

Defenders

Cayla Barnes*

Megan Bozek

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller*

Lee Stecklein*

Forwards

Hannah Brandt*

Dani Cameranesi*

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield*

Brianna Decker*

Amanda Kessel*

Hilary Knight*

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek*

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

*2018 Olympian

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!