U.S. women’s hockey roster trimmed to Olympic number

The U.S. women’s hockey national team roster has been cut from 28 players to 23, which is the Olympic roster maximum.
Forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden and defenders Natalie Buchbinder, Kali Flanagan and Anna Wilgren have been removed from the roster.
Flanagan was on the 2018 Olympic gold-medal team. Curl, Eden and Buchbinder were on the 25-player team for the world championship in August.
The original national team roster of 27 players was named in July. Wilgren was added in September.
The U.S. could still make roster changes before the Olympic team is named in late December or early January. Its next exhibition games against Canada are Wednesday, Friday and next Monday. The Monday game airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
The U.S. team is headlined by forwards Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield and Maddie Rooney, the goalie from the epic shootout win over Canada in the 2018 Olympic final.
Since 2018, veterans Kacey Bellamy, Meghan Duggan, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando retired.
The current roster:
Goalies
Alex Cavallini*
Nicole Hensley*
Maddie Rooney*
Defenders
Cayla Barnes*
Megan Bozek
Jincy Dunne
Savannah Harmon
Caroline Harvey
Megan Keller*
Lee Stecklein*
Forwards
Hannah Brandt*
Dani Cameranesi*
Alex Carpenter
Jesse Compher
Kendall Coyne Schofield*
Brianna Decker*
Amanda Kessel*
Hilary Knight*
Abbey Murphy
Kelly Pannek*
Abby Roque
Hayley Scamurra
Grace Zumwinkle
*2018 Olympian
