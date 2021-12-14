Bill Guerin named U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team general manager

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, a three-time Olympian, has been named GM of the U.S. men’s hockey team two months before the Winter Olympics.

Guerin, 51, succeeds Stan Bowman, who resigned in October after an investigation into sexual assault allegations in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks revealed he knew about the situation and did not report it to authorities.

Guerin was slated to be Bowman’s assistant GM.

Guerin was a forward on U.S. Olympic teams in 1998, 2002 and 2006, earning a silver medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. He was also a four-time NHL All-Star.

Three players have already been named to the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team — Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews and Seth Jones. The rest of the 25-man team is expected to be named in January.

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan is the U.S. head coach.

New York Rangers GM Chris Drury, a three-time Olympian, is the new assistant GM.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

