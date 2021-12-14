Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Olympic gold medalists including American Lydia Jacoby headline the world short course swimming championships, live from Abu Dhabi on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Finals sessions air live on Olympic Channel, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app from Thursday through Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET.

Short course meets are in 25-meter pools, which is different from Olympic-size 50-meter pools.

Jacoby, the surprise Tokyo 100m breaststroke champion from Alaksa, leads a U.S. team that also includes Olympic teammates Emma Weyant, Kieran Smith and Michael Andrew.

International standouts include individual Olympic gold medalists Maggie MacNeil (Canada), Tom Dean (Great Britain), Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tunisia), Wang Shun (China) and Chad le Clos (South Africa), plus Japan’s Daiya Seto, who swept the individual medleys at the last traditional world championships in 2019.

Short course worlds are typically held in even years but were postponed one year due to the pandemic.

At the last short course worlds in 2018, the U.S. had more than twice as many golds and total medals than any other nation.

2021 World Short Course Swimming Championships Broadcast Schedule