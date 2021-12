Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. team for Beijing really starts to take shape this week with athletes qualifying in a number of sports.

The Olympic Short Track Speed Skating Trials highlight live competition on NBC Sports, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Trials will produce seven Olympians — five men and two women. Maame Biney is the lone skater in the field who has competed at an Olympics. Kristen Santos is the top American this season, making three World Cup podiums.

A short track trials preview is here.

Elsewhere, Chloe Kim competes for the first time this season at the Dew Tour in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Kim, who in 2018 became the youngest Olympic halfpipe champion at 17, is set to wrap up a spot on her second Olympic team over the next week. A win at Dew Tour would do it.

Short of that, she will almost surely make it via the world rankings update next week. The top two U.S. women on that list, provided they are top six overall, make the team for Beijing. Kim is currently third, followed by countrywoman Maddie Mastro.

At Dew Tour, Kim will put her win streak on the line. Last year, she returned from a 22-month break between competitions to win all four of her starts, including the X Games, world championships and the first U.S. Olympic qualifier. It’s been nearly five years since she finished worse than second anywhere.

Dew Tour is one in a series of Olympic qualifying events in snowboard halfpipe and slopestyle and ski halfpipe and slopestyle. The other main attraction is Shaun White, who was eighth at last week’s U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain but is still in decent shape to make a fifth Olympic team at age 35 later this winter.

U.S. Olympic Short Track Speed Skating Trials — Kearns, Utah

Dew Tour — Copper Mountain, Colorado

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 2 p.m. Men’s Ski Slopestyle DewTour.com/live 4 p.m. Women’s Ski Slopestyle DewTour.com/live Saturday 11 a.m. Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle DewTour.com/live 12:35 p.m. Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle DewTour.com/live 2:50 p.m. Women’s Ski Halfpipe DewTour.com/live 4:10 p.m. Men’s Ski Halfpipe DewTour.com/live Sunday 11:10 a.m. Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe DewTour.com/live 12:50 p.m. Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe DewTour.com/live

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Val Gardena/Alta Badia, Italy (Men) and Val d’Isere, France (Women)

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Altenberg, Germany

Luge World Cup — Igls, Austria

Biathlon World Cup — Annecy, France

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Dresden, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 5:30 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Sprints Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 6 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Team Sprints Peacock | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Ramsau, Austria (women) and Engelberg, Switzerland (men)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 9:30 a.m. Women Peacock | STREAM LINK 11 a.m. Men Qualifying Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK

Nordic Combined World Cup — Ramsau, Austria

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Alpe d’Huez, France (Moguls) and Innichen, Italy (Ski Cross)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 6 a.m. Moguls Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 8 a.m. Dual Moguls Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 6 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK Monday 5:30 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Carezza and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy (Alpine) and Cervinia, Italy (Snowboard Cross)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Thursday 7 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 5:30 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK 1 p.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

