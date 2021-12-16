Gigi Marvin, triple Olympic hockey medalist, retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gigi Marvin, a three-time U.S. Olympic hockey player whose last appearance with the national team was in 2019, has retired, according to USA Hockey.

Marvin, 34, was one of six players of the national team’s new golden generation who played in each of the last three Olympics.

Four of the others previously retired after finally taking gold in PyeongChang — captain Meghan Duggan, twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando and stalwart defender Kacey Bellamy. The last active player from that group is Hilary Knight, a superstar forward poised to lead the 2022 Olympic team.

Marvin, once nicknamed “NAHOOP” (Not A Hair Out Of Place), didn’t receive the same amount of newsprint as the others. Her importance to the national team was in her versatility.

She began as a forward, then switched to defense for her last two Olympics, including leading the team’s skaters in ice time in 2014. Marvin, the oldest player on the 2018 Olympic team, was the U.S.’ first shooter in that year’s epic final shootout, and she scored on Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados.

Marvin learned to skate at age 2 in Warroad, Minnesota, a hockey town near the Canadian border that also bred gold-medal winners Roger Christian and Bill Christian (1960) and Dave Christian (1980), plus 2014 Olympian T.J. Oshie, who had his own shootout heroics.

In 2008, Marvin and aunt Robin founded RinkRat 19 Hockey School, a one-week, all-girls hockey camp in Warroad that since expanded to boys and girls, teaching nearly 2,000 total campers in 13 years.

NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.

