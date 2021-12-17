Caeleb Dressel ties FINA Male Swimmer of the Year record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caeleb Dressel tied a record by winning a third FINA Male Swimmer of the Year award.

Dressel, who earned five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, joined former training partner Ryan Lochte as the only men to win the international award three times.

The annual awards began in 2010, so Michael Phelps won it just twice after dominating swimming for the first decade of the 2000s.

Emma McKeon became the first Australian to win Female Swimmer of the Year. In Tokyo, she became the second woman in any sport to win seven medals at a single Olympics.

Hungarian Katinka Hosszu owns the overall record with four Swimmer of the Year awards.

Maggie Steffens earned Female Water Polo Player of the Year after leading the U.S. to a third consecutive Olympic title.

