Lara Gut-Behrami tests positive for COVID, out of World Cup races

Swiss Alpine skier Lara Gut-Behrami tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the next four World Cup races.
Gut-Behrami, the reigning world champion in the super-G and giant slalom, is in isolation after experiencing mild cold symptoms. She will miss World Cup races in France — a downhill on Saturday and super-G on Sunday in Val d’Isere and a pair of giant slaloms next week in Courchevel — according to the Swiss federation.
Two supervisors with the Swiss team also tested positive. All other members of the team tested negative.
Gut-Behrami ranks second in this season’s World Cup standings in the super-G and giant slalom. She walked away from a hard crash in a super-G last Sunday in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
