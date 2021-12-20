Katharina Liensberger, world slalom champion, out due to COVID

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World slalom champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria will miss World Cup races this week after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to her social media.

“Hope that I‘ll be healthy and racing again soon!!” she posted.

The women’s World Cup stops in Courchevel, France, for giant slaloms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, reigning world champion in the super-G and giant slalom, will also miss those races after testing positive for COVID last week.

Another giant slalom standout, New Zealand’s Alice Robinson, shared on social media that she tested positive for the virus, which caused her to miss Sunday’s super-G in Val d’Isere.

“This means I will likely also have to sit out the 2 GS races this coming week in Courchevel, which I am extremely disappointed about,” was posted on Robinson’s social media. “I’m doing fine and now I’m just aiming to recover as quickly as I can and try to get back on the slopes as soon as possible.”

American Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner for the GS races in Courchevel. Shiffrin won the previous GS race this season in October in Soelden, Austria.

