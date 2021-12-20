Olympic ski jumping trials highlight winter sports broadcast schedule

More athletes will qualify for the U.S. Olympic team this week, specifically on Christmas Day, live on NBC Sports.
The U.S. Olympic Nordic combined and ski jumping trials are set for Lake Placid, N.Y., on Friday (Nordic combined) and Saturday (ski jumping).
The men’s and women’s ski jumping trials air on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
While the U.S. had recent success in the sister sports of cross-country skiing and Nordic combined, it last won an Olympic ski jumping medal in 1974. That medal was actually awarded for the 1924 Chamonix Winter Games. It was learned 50 years later that a math error denied American Anders Haugen a bronze medal, and the IOC corrected the results.
Saturday’s broadcast will also include highlights of the Nordic combined trials, which feature Taylor Fletcher bidding for a fourth Olympics.
Elsewhere this week, the U.S. and Canada women’s hockey teams play their last pre-Olympic tour game before each nation names its Olympic team. Canada leads the series 4-2. Canada names its Olympic team this week. The U.S. team will be named Jan. 1.
Mikaela Shiffrin headlines Alpine skiing World Cup giant slaloms on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hockey — Women’s My Why Tour
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Monday
|8 p.m.
|U.S. vs. Canada
|NBCSN | Peacock | STREAM LINK
Alpine Skiing World Cup — Courchevel, France (Women) and Madonna di Campiglio, Italy (Men)
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Tuesday
|4 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|7 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|Wednesday
|4 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|7 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|11:45 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 1
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|2:45 p.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 2
|Peacock | STREAM LINK
|Sunday
|3 p.m.*
|Women’s Giant Slalom Highlights
|NBC | STREAM LINK
U.S. Olympic Ski Jumping Trials — Lake Placid, N.Y.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Saturday
|12:30 p.m.
|Men, Women
|NBC | Peacock | STREAM LINK
*Delayed broadcast
