Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Kerr has been named the U.S. men’s basketball head coach through the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kerr succeeds Gregg Popovich, who guided the U.S. to a fourth consecutive gold in Tokyo. Kerr was an assistant.

Kerr’s staff for this Olympic cycle: Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams.

Kerr, who coached the Golden State Warriors to three NBA titles, was cut from 1988 Olympic team consideration as a player when the tryout pool was trimmed to 21 men. That was the last team before the NBA began participating in the Olympics.

Kerr had just finished his playing career at the University of Arizona and was about to start a 15-season NBA career that would include five titles (the last two playing for Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs).

He was also on the 1986 World Championship-winning team in Madrid, the last American men’s senior team composed strictly of amateur players to capture a gold medal.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!