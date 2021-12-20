Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Team USA will include more than 200 athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.
So far, 40 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
More Americans will qualify for the Winter Games through Olympic Trials, domestic and international competitions and discretionary selections across skiing, skating, sliding and ice hockey running into late January.
Full men’s and women’s hockey rosters are expected to be named in late December or early January.
The figure skating team, made up wholly of discretionary selections, is set to be announced after the national championships end Jan. 9.
The Alpine skiing team will be decided via a mix of automatic and discretionary spots based on World Cup results this season through Jan. 16.
Here’s the up-to-date list of athletes already qualified for or named to the U.S. Olympic team:
Alpine Skiing
Breezy Johnson
Mikaela Shiffrin
Biathlon
Susan Dunklee
Clare Egan
Jake Brown
Paul Schommer
Curling
Aileen Geving (alternate)
Becca Hamilton
Vicky Persinger
Tabitha Peterson
Tara Peterson
Nina Roth
Matt Hamilton
Colin Hufman (alternate)
John Landsteiner
Chris Plys
John Shuster
Freestyle Skiing
Jaelin Kauf
Megan Nick
Hannah Soar
Winter Vinecki
Mac Forehand
Chris Lillis
Justin Schoenefeld
Colby Stevenson
Ice Hockey
Seth Jones
Patrick Kane
Auston Matthews
Short Track Speed Skating
Maame Biney
Eunice Lee
Julie Letai
Kristen Santos
Corinne Stoddard
Andrew Heo
Ryan Pivirotto
Snowboarding
Jamie Anderson
Chloe Kim
Maddie Mastro
Red Gerard
Dusty Henricksen
