A U.S.-Canada women’s hockey game as part of an exhibition tour was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, USA Hockey announced six hours before Monday’s scheduled puck drop.

The U.S. and Canada were to continue their My Why Tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday night, live on NBCSN. Canada had the edge 4-2 through the first six games.

The rivals are still scheduled to play twice more on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 in Alberta.

Before their next game, both teams are expected to announce 23-player Olympic rosters.

Canada’s team is expected to be named this week.

The U.S. team is slated for a Jan. 1 announcement. The current U.S. national team is already down to 23 players after recent cuts.

