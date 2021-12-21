Shim Suk-Hee, South Korea short track star, banned two months

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shim Suk-Hee, a four-time Olympic short track speed skating medalist for South Korea, has reportedly been banned two months, putting her Olympic status in doubt, after an investigation following reported text messages where she disparaged teammates.

Shim, 24, will not be able to compete at the Olympics unless she successfully appeals, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier this fall, Shim was removed from the national team for the entire World Cup season after a reported text message exchange with a coach that suggested she may have intentionally tripped fellow star Choi Min-Jeong during the 2018 Olympics.

In the messages, Shim reportedly insulted Choi and another Olympic teammate, Kim Alang.

Shim was cleared of the race-fixing charge earlier this month due to insufficient proof, according to South Korean media.

Shim won 3000m relay gold medals at the last two Olympics, plus individual silver and bronze medals in 2014.

Shim was the World Cup overall champion in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

