Canada Olympic mixed doubles curling trials canceled

The Canadian Olympic mixed doubles curling trials were canceled due to a rise in positive COVD-19 tests among athletes, among other pandemic reasons, two days before they were to start in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

“The increasing numbers of trials-bound athletes testing positive for COVID-19, along with the rise in cases across Canada, made it impossible to stage the event in a safe, responsible manner for athletes, staff and volunteers,” according to Curling Canada.

Canadian curling and Olympic officials will decide on a process to determine the Olympic mixed doubles team.

In 2018, Canadians Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won the first Olympic mixed doubles tournament.

Canadian rules dictate that curlers can’t compete in both the team and mixed doubles events at the Olympics (unlike the U.S.), so Lawes wasn’t going to compete at mixed doubles trials after qualifying with Jennifer Jones‘ team last month.

Morris, 43, did not make the Canadian Olympic men’s curling team. He was scheduled to compete at mixed doubles trials with Rachel Homan, skip of Canada’s 2018 Olympic women’s team.

