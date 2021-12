Skiers look to clinch more Olympic spots; winter sports broadcast schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. Alpine, cross-country and halfpipe skiers can clinch Olympic berths this week, live on Peacock.

In Alpine skiing, Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong can wrap up their spots at a World Cup stop in Bormio, Italy, starting Tuesday. The women race in Austria without Mikaela Shiffrin, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In cross-country skiing, Jessie Diggins begins defense of breakthrough Tour de Ski title from last year. Diggins, a 2018 Olympic team sprint champion, is expected to mathematically secure her place on the Olympic team during the Tour, which starts Tuesday. World Cup overall leader Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden and Norwegian superstar Therese Johaug are skipping the Tour.

In ski halfpipe, the fourth and fifth out of six Olympic selection events will be held in Calgary. David Wise, who won the first two Olympic titles in 2014 and 2018, could use a strong result to feel safe about an Olympic spot. So far, Alex Ferreira and Aaron Blunck have been the top Americans. The team will likely be four men and four women.

The U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team is expected to be announced Saturday. The current national team roster is already down to the Olympic roster size of 23.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Lienz, Austria (Women) and Bormio, Italy (Men)

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Sigulda, Latvia

Luge World Cup — Winterberg, Germany

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Lenzerheide, Switzerland and Oberstdorf, Germany (Tour de Ski)

Ski Jumping World Cup — Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Men, Four Hills Tournament) and Ljubno, Slovenia (Women, Silvester Tournament)

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Calgary, Canada

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Thursday 8 p.m. Halfpipe Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 8 p.m. Halfpipe Peacock | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Calgary, Canada

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 12 p.m. Slopestyle Peacock | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

