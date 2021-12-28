Mikaela Shiffrin to miss World Cup races after positive coronavirus test

Mikaela Shiffrin tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this week’s Alpine skiing World Cup races.

“I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test,” was posted on her social media Monday morning. “I’m following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz.”

Shiffrin tweeted later Monday that she has mild symptoms and is vaccinated and boosted.

A giant slalom and slalom are scheduled for Lienz, Austria, on Tuesday and Wednesday, live on Peacock.

Shiffrin, who already clinched a spot on the Olympic team, is off to the most consistent start to a season in technical events of her career. In six races between giant slalom and slalom, she has three wins and three runners-up.

Shiffrin ranks No. 1 in the world in GS and No. 2 in slalom behind Slovakian Petra Vlhova.

Shiffrin is at least the fourth prominent skier on the women’s World Cup to test positive this month, following Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, New Zealand’s Alice Robinson and Austrian Katharina Liensberger.

