Last two U.S.-Canada women’s hockey pre-Olympic games canceled

The final two games of the U.S.-Canada women’s hockey pre-Olympic series, originally scheduled for next week in Alberta, have been canceled with several Canadian players and staff in COVID-19 protocol.

Canada led the series 4-2. In total, the last three games were canceled due to coronavirus pandemic concerns, including last week’s originally scheduled contest in Minnesota.

“With our team’s departure for China less than a month away, our focus is doing the absolute best we can to make sure our players and staff are in a position to be able to participate in the Olympic Games,” USA Hockey women’s national team director Katie Million said in a statement.

USA Hockey said it will name its 23-player Olympic team on Saturday. The current U.S. national team is already down to 23 players after recent cuts.

Hockey Canada originally planned to announce its roster last week, but that was postponed to a to-be-determined date.

In August, Canada beat the U.S. in a major final for the first time in seven years to win the world championship.

