How to watch Olympic sports on USA Network after NBCSN shuts down

Starting Jan. 1, some NBC Sports Olympic sports programming will appear on USA Network as NBCSN ceases operations.

USA’s first Olympic sports broadcasts will be the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials and U.S. Figure Skating Championships next week. USA will also air 2022 Winter Olympics coverage with a full schedule to be released.

Beijing Winter Games competition begins Feb. 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

USA’s daily live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials begins Wednesday. Its daily live coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships begins Thursday, with NBC splitting weekend coverage.

Most linear coverage can be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, plus NBCOlympics.com for events leading up to and during the Beijing Games.

Peacock continues to be the place for comprehensive Winter Olympic sports programming, including the Alpine skiing World Cup, and original series, documentaries and full event replays related to the Olympics.

Peacock is available across a variety of devices and platforms.

U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials — West Allis, Wisconsin

U.S. Figure Skating Championships — Nashville

