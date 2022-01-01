Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Team USA will include more than 200 athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.

So far, 41 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

More Americans will qualify for the Winter Games through Olympic Trials, domestic and international competitions and discretionary selections across skiing, skating, sliding and ice hockey running into late January.

The figure skating team, made up wholly of discretionary selections, is set to be announced after the national championships end Jan. 9.

The Alpine skiing team will be decided via a mix of automatic and discretionary spots based on World Cup results this season through Jan. 16.

Here’s the up-to-date list of athletes already qualified for or named to the U.S. Olympic team:

Alpine Skiing

Breezy Johnson

Mikaela Shiffrin

Biathlon

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Jake Brown

Paul Schommer

Cross-Country Skiing

Jessie Diggins

Curling

Aileen Geving (alternate)

Becca Hamilton

Vicky Persinger

Tabitha Peterson

Tara Peterson

Nina Roth

Matt Hamilton

Colin Hufman (alternate)

John Landsteiner

Chris Plys

John Shuster

Freestyle Skiing

Jaelin Kauf

Megan Nick

Hannah Soar

Winter Vinecki

Alex Ferreira

Mac Forehand

Chris Lillis

Justin Schoenefeld

Colby Stevenson

Nordic Combined

Taylor Fletcher

Short Track Speed Skating

Maame Biney

Eunice Lee

Julie Letai

Kristen Santos

Corinne Stoddard

Andrew Heo

Ryan Pivirotto

Ski Jumping

Kevin Bickner

Snowboarding

Jamie Anderson

Chloe Kim

Maddie Mastro

Red Gerard

Dusty Henricksen

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!