Elana Meyers Taylor gets first two-woman bobsled win in three years

Triple Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor earned her first two-woman World Cup bobsled victory since February 2019, winning in Sigulda, Latvia, on Sunday.

Meyers Taylor and brakewoman Lake Kwaza prevailed by .22 of a second over Brits Mica McNeill and Adele Nicoll. Meyers Taylor moved into the lead in the World Cup season standings.

The world’s other top drivers, including Olympic champions Mariama Jamanka of Germany and American Kaillie Humphries, sat out the first weekend of racing since the holiday break.

Meyers Taylor, 37, and Humphries, 36, are expected to be among the medal contenders at the Olympics next month. The U.S. could qualify a third women’s sled, which would likely be filled by Brittany Reinbolt. The full U.S. Olympic bobsled team is expected to be named in two weeks.

Meyers Taylor is looking for her first Olympic gold medal. She took bronze as a brakewoman in 2010, then silver as a driver in 2014 and 2018.

Since her previous two-woman World Cup win, Meyers Taylor had son Nico in Feb. 22, 2020, and returned to competition in January 2021.

Before Sunday, Meyers Taylor finished between fourth and seventh in World Cup races this season. German Laura Nolte is the lone driver with multiple wins this World Cup season.

Meyers Taylor also notched three victories in monobob, which makes its Olympic debut next month.

