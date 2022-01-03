This week’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships marks the last competition to determine the U.S. Olympic team. Three women will be chosen by a committee to compete in Beijing. A look at the contenders (listed in order of best single total score this season) …

The autumn Grand Prix season is the best indicator for prospects at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but no U.S. woman made a Grand Prix podium this season for the first time in history.

While Alysa Liu (fourth and fifth in Grand Prix starts) is the established favorite this week, the primary question is who will stand up at nationals to seize an Olympic spot? There are a handful of skaters who have shown they are capable.

Alysa Liu

2019, 2020 U.S. champion

2020 World junior bronze medalist

Liu, who in 2019 became the youngest senior U.S. figure skating champion at age 13, since navigated growth spurts, coaching changes (the most recent in November) and injuries to post the best total score for a U.S. woman this season. It’s a nice bounce back after a tough 2020-21, when she was fourth at nationals. She ranks fifth in the world if you take out the extra Russians who won’t be at the Olympics. Liu will need a triple Axel and/or a quadruple jump to compete with the Russians, should they skate clean, but hasn’t attempted a quad since 2020 World Juniors. She has tried five triple Axels this season. All but one were under-rotated or downgraded. She won’t need either this week.

Mariah Bell

2020 U.S. silver medalist

2017, 2019 U.S. bronze medalist

A contender to make the 2018 Olympic team until finishing fifth at those nationals. She was also fifth at last year’s nationals, but at her last competition in November, Bell posted the second-best score by an American woman this season. The hopes of Bell, and other skaters other than Liu, may rest on the triple-triple jump combination. Only Liu and Amber Glenn hit a positively graded triple-triple in the fall Grand Prix Series, each doing so once among four programs. Adam Rippon, a former training partner, is one of Bell’s coaches and choreographers.

Isabeau Levito

2021 U.S. junior champion

At 14, too young for the Olympics, but a podium contender nonetheless in her senior nationals debut. Levito, profiled here, hit all six of her triple-triple attempts between two Junior Grand Prix starts this season. She finished first and second in those events, qualifying for December’s six-skater Junior Grand Prix Final. She withdrew from that event before it was canceled, unable to prepare after missing seven weeks of training due to a stress reaction in her right tibia. Has been training regularly since early December and deemed herself ready for nationals.

Karen Chen

2018 Olympics, 11th place

2017, 2021 Worlds, fourth place

2017 U.S. champion

Never made a Grand Prix podium, but those fourth-place finishes at the world championships stand out. Chen (unrelated to Nathan) didn’t compete in the 2018-19 season due to injury (while considering retiring), then in 2019-20 balanced skating with a pre-med track at Cornell. Now she’s focused on skating and ranks third among Olympic-eligible Americans by best total score this season, a scant 1.47 points ahead of Glenn. The last U.S. women’s singles skater to compete in back-to-back Olympics was Sasha Cohen in 2002 and 2006.

Amber Glenn

2021 U.S. silver medalist

Glenn’s body of work wasn’t enough to make the two-skater 2021 World Championships team despite finishing second at nationals, coming back from a freak concussion. This season, she’s one of three Americans to break 200 points on the Grand Prix (Liu, Bell) and is neck and neck with Chen for third in domestic rankings. Tried a triple Axel in four of her five events this summer and fall but never landed it fully rotated. Making a first Olympic team at age 22 would be an exhibit of persistence. Glenn finished 13th, eighth, eighth, seventh and fifth at senior nationals before making the podium for the first time last season. Has 1.3 million TikTok followers.

Lindsay Thorngren

2020 U.S. junior champion

2021 U.S. Championships, sixth place

So new that she doesn’t have a Wikipedia page. Thorngren, who turned 16 on Dec. 5, ranks fifth among the Olympic contenders but has six positively graded triple-triples this season, most of any U.S. Olympic hopeful, according to SkatingScores.com. She also tried three triple Axels, though all were downgraded and she is not expected to try it at nationals. The fact that Thorngren skipped the novice level and, last year in her senior nationals debut, made the podium her goal tells you a bit about her competitive drive. Thorngren’s story is similar to Polina Edmunds, who made the 2014 Olympic team despite having never competed on the senior international level.

